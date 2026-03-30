Linda McMahon says federal tax credit scholarship will help parents move their child out a ‘failing school’

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Dept. of Education Secretary Linda McMahon said on Monday that the federal tax credit scholarship will help parents flee failing schools.

"This is money from the private sector added into the education pot," McMahon told "The Faulkner Focus."

"Those scholarship granting organizations which are approved by the governor in the state can then award scholarships to parents who want to move their child out of a failing school or have private tutors or if they have kids with special needs, they can supplement that all at no cost to taxpayers whatsoever."

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McMahon believes Democrats are rejecting the federal tax credit scholarship program simply because "it’s a Trump measure."

"I do believe that’s the only reason," she added. "Why any governor would not opt into this is absolutely anathema to me," she said.

As of today, more than 20 states opted in to the Education Freedom Tax Credit program.

McMahon's comments came after she called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to opt the state into the program .

"The Education Freedom Tax Credit isn’t some distant idea, it’s a homegrown solution that puts Michigan families in charge," McMahon said at Hamtramck Academy during her visit to the Great Lake State to promote the program.

The federal tax-credit scholarship program, also called the Education Freedom Tax Credit, allows taxpayers to reduce their tax bill, but, governors have to opt in to the program. The policy allows taxpayers to receive up to $1,700 in dollar-for-dollar federal tax credits for donations to scholarship-granting organizations.

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The greatest indicator of the growing demand for better school options is the recent phenomenon of parents across the country seeking schools outside their neighborhood district. Parents opted for charter schools, homeschooling, and private schools as several school districts in major American cities are struggling to retain students. Homeschooling has also seen an uptick since the coronavirus pandemic, according to recent data .

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McMahon told host Harris Faulkner that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was hesitant to join the federal tax credit scholarship program because of concerns that it would take money away from public schools. Concerns include that the money taken away from traditional public schools could be used to boost teachers' salaries, invest in public school facilities and recruit more teachers.

"The craziest thing is this is absolutely a win-win," McMahon said.

"This is money that is donated by private citizens and there is no cap on the amount they can donate to these scholarship-granting organizations, but, the individual gets a federal tax credit of up to $1,700."