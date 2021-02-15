Lincoln Project says it's releasing staff from 'confidentiality provisions' of agreements amid turmoil

The Lincoln Project indicated late Monday that it is giving current and former staffers the freedom to speak out about their experiences working for the anti-Trump organization as an investigation into co-founder John Weaver's conduct gets underway.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the group announced that it has hired the law firm Paul Hastings to oversee its ongoing review of sexual harassment allegations against Weaver, who has been accused by more than 20 young men -- including former Lincoln Project employees -- of sending sexually-charged messages.

The statement also suggests that those who worked for The Lincoln Project will no longer be legally bound to their nondisclosure agreements.

"We are releasing staff and former staff from the confidentially provisions in their agreements to discuss their workplace environment," the statement read. "Based on the findings of this review we will take all the necessary actions to correct any issues or deficiencies that are identified."

It is unclear if that means current and former staffers are being fully released from their nondisclosure agreements.

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The anti-Trump super PAC has faced turmoil ever since the Weaver allegations surfaced last month. Reports indicate that its leaders were made aware about the misconduct as early as June 2020, despite denials issued last month that claimed they had no knowledge.

Several members of the Lincoln Project, including co-founders Jennifer Horn and Steve Schmidt, have resigned amid the fallout.

In addition to what critics describe as shady financial dealings, the Lincoln Project may have also landed in legal trouble after it published private Twitter messages between Horn and a reporter, something co-founder George Conway suggested may have been in violation of federal law.