Lincoln Project no longer accepting donations on its website amid scandals, turmoil

The Lincoln Project appears to be no longer accepting donations amid the slew of scandals plaguing the anti-Trump organization.

While the Lincoln Project's website remains active, prospective donors who click on the "make a donation" tab at the top of its homepage are taken to an error message that reads: "Inactive. This form is no longer available."

The inactive donations page was first noticed on Saturday by journalist Ryan James Girdusky, who has long investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver.

The Lincoln Project did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This isn't the first update to the Lincoln Project's website. After the Weaver allegations surfaced last month, the group removed a page that included biographies of all its co-founders, including Weaver.

In recent weeks, the group has come under intense scrutiny after a series of reports indicated that its leaders knew about sexual harassment allegations against Weaver as early as June 2020, despite their denials.

Among the young men accusing the GOP operative of misconduct include multiple Lincoln Project employees and someone who was 14 years old at the time.

Several members of the Lincoln Project have resigned from the organization amid the fallout, including co-founders Steve Schmidt and Jennifer Horn. In addition to what critics describe as shady financial dealings, the Lincoln Project may have also landed in legal trouble after it published private Twitter messages between Horn and a reporter, something co-founder George Conway suggested may have been in violation of federal law.