Libs of Tik Tok responds to second Twitter suspension hours after reinstatement: 'The left feels threatened'

The popular Twitter account Libs of Tik Tok, which shares videos of left-wing individuals openly expressing their social and political views, was suspended hours after the platform reinstated it from an earlier restriction, the account holder told Fox News on Friday.

The account holder, who told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Thursday about remaining anonymous for protection, said the repeated restrictions prove Libs of Tik Tok is "making a difference" in the public square.

"The good news is that I’m doing something right and making a difference," the account holder told Fox News in a statement.

"The left obviously feels threatened by my account and as Tucker [Carlson] said last night, 'it was targeted because once you see what these people are saying, they discredit themselves.'"

Prior to Carlson interviewing Libs of Tik Tok about the initial suspension Thursday, he featured several instances of "Libs" the account holder has simply shared video of in the past.

One clip included an individual who prefaced their soliloquy by explaining they "want[ed] to talk to the kids" and then expressed thoughts about gender, saying in-part, "Sometimes we're both, sometimes we float in between."

Another individual's video featured a person with face and body tattoos, piercings, and red glasses, who expressed that they identify as a "threat, a nightmare and a goddess — so please bow down to me."

The individual later claimed to be a Satanist and therefore "my own god and I worship myself."

In the offending post from Friday, Libs of Tik Tok linked to a now-censored tweet with the caption, "Apparently a female not wanting to change in front of a male is transphobic."

In a message notifying Libs of Tik Tok of its new suspension, Twitter wrote that the account holder "may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone or incite other people to do so. This includes wishing or hoping that someone experiences physical harm."

In response, Libs of Tik Tok filed an appeal with Twitter but remains locked out until the platform responds, the account holder said.

Libs of Tik Tok later said the back-to-back suspensions are not coincidental, and that the Left "has been targeting and mass reporting my account."

"Twitter of course keeps caving to the mob. But I've done nothing wrong. And I'm not going to give up. I will never be bullied into silence," the account holder continued.

In a statement to Fox News, the account holder concluded, "Unfortunately for them, I'm never gonna stop."

Twitter also recently locked self-described "Christian news satire" outlet Babylon Bee's account for violating a "hateful conduct" policy.

In that case, the Bee posted about former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, a transgender woman whom President Biden recently tapped to be a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

The Bee had awarded Levine its "Man of the Year" honors, reportedly in a parodied reaction to USA Today naming Levine as one of its "Women of the Year."

