Twitter suspends conservative ‘Libs of Tik Tok’ account for 12 hours over ‘hateful conduct’: report

Twitter account "Libs of Tik Tok" was suspended from the platform for 12 hours on Wednesday, according to reports.

Twitter cited "hateful conduct" for the suspension, Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon tweeted, but it wasn’t clear what post specifically lead to the suspension.

Twitter and "Libs of TikTok" didn’t immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.

As of late Wednesday, the account’s last post went up at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The account, which has more than 600,000 followers, mainly focuses on mocking liberal posts on TikTok and other sites.

The platform’s "hateful conduct" policy says, "You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease," Dillon noted.

Twitter suspended the Babylon Bee's account last month for violating the platform's "hateful conduct" rules in a joke naming Biden administration official Dr. Rachel Levine, who is a transgender woman, the satire site's "Man of the Year" for 2022.

"Libs of Tik Tok" expressed concerns over censorship late last month, pinning a post on March 28 that said, "It’s a matter of time before I get suspended. Never know which post will be my last. If you want to make sure you keep receiving my content, go to the link under my bio and sign up for my email list."

The reported suspension comes as other conservatives have complained about censorship on the platform.