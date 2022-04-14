'Libs of Tik Tok' creator shows Twitter's double standards: 'You can threaten violence' and still keep account

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The anonymous "Libs of Tik Tok" creator exposed Twitter's double standards for speech Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Her "Libs of Tik Tok" Twitter account was suspended from the site on Wednesday for 12 hours.

TWITTER SUSPENDS CONSERVATIVE 'LIBS OF TIK TOK' ACCOUNT FOR 12 HOURS OVER 'HATEFUL CONDUCT': REPORT

"I've gotten a few death threats, I get a ton of hate mail and the Left has been showing recently … how they would treat people who disagree with them," she told host Tucker Carlson. "It's funny because … some of the death threats, I've reported it and the people … still have their accounts on Twitter. So you can threaten violence and still keep your account, but you can't play a video of what a leftist is themselves saying."

" … [Y]our opinions are violence, their violence [is] protected speech," Carlson replied.

He also noted that the anonymous creator is not "necessarily" expressing her opinions, but is instead "holding up [the Left's] opinions for the country to see."

TWITTER LEFTISTS LOSE IT AFTER ELON MUSK OFFERS TO BUY THE SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT: ‘I AM FRIGHTENED’

Media Matters for America ran a critical piece about "Libs of Tik Tok" before Twitter suspended its account, Carlson reported.

The creator's Twitter suspension "definitely felt like a very organized attack by the Left," leaving her entirely unsurprised, she said.

Her social media accounts have also been booted from TikTok and received several violations on Instagram.

She stays anonymous because "we live in a country where you can't even say what you think without threats of violence against you if you're not on the left," Carlson said.