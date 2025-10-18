White House taunts liberals with provocative meme-filled debut on Bluesky

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House officially joined the liberal-leaning social media platform Bluesky on Friday with a gleeful post of President Donald Trump's "greatest hits."

In its first post, the Trump administration appeared to poke fun at the platform’s liberal users, many of whom joined the site to escape conservative voices. Many once-prominent users of Twitter, now known as X since Elon Musk bought it, solely post on Bluesky.

"What's up, Bluesky? We thought you might've missed some of our greatest hits, so we put this together for you," the post read, featuring a reel of the administration’s top-performing memes.

"Can't wait to spend more quality time together!" it continued, adding a heart emoji.

The 52-second video includes clips from Trump’s rallies and meetings with foreign leaders.

At the start, he can be heard saying, "My fellow Americans, our movement is far from over. In fact, our fight has only just begun.

"We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God."

The video then shifts to showcase some of the administration’s most viral memes.

They include an image of the autopen replacing former President Joe Biden’s photo in the White House, a "Daddy’s home" meme referencing NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s well-known phrase, a sombrero and mustache superimposed onto House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and an AI-generated image of Trump dressed as the Pope, among others.

Bluesky surged in popularity after billionaire Elon Musk’s 2022 purchase of Twitter, now rebranded as X. The platform also grew following Trump’s November 2024 presidential election victory.

In June, Vice President JD Vance also joined Bluesky.

"Hello Bluesky, I've been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I'm thrilled to be here to engage with all of you," Vance wrote.

Vance’s initial post was briefly banned by the platform after being flagged as a potential impostor account. The company later reversed the ban, telling Fox News Digital in an email, "We welcome the Vice President to the conversation on Bluesky."

Vance posted an AI video to Bluesky of Trump putting on a crown Saturday in a trolling response to the day's "No Kings" protests.

The White House wasn't alone in joining Bluesky. Several other Trump administration agencies — including the departments of Transportation, Health and Human Services and Homeland Security — also launched Bluesky accounts on Friday.