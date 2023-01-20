Liberal 'secret' Kavanaugh documentary at Sundance aims to reopen sexual assault allegations

A "secret" documentary about the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will debut at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah, Friday night.

The film aims to investigate the allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh after FBI investigations into them "fell woefully short" in the opinion of its director Doug Liman.

The premiere of the documentary on Kavanaugh also coincides with the annual March for Life happening in Washington, D.C. Friday.

Hollywood outlet Indiewire reported that Sundance programmers "added a secret documentary about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from director Doug Liman to its lineup."

Programmers announced the lineup decision, Thursday, only a day prior to the film’s screening.

David Liman, known for his films, "Swingers," "Edge of Tomorrow," and "The Bourne Identity," directed "Justice." The film, which Liman financed himself, is his first stab at a nonfiction feature.

Sundance director of programming Kim Yutani claimed that the documentary "focuses on the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh and the investigation that ensued."

Kavanaugh’s confirmation process to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 was one of the most wrenching political events in recent memory.

The hearings reached a fever pitch when Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her as a teenager in the 1980s, although she couldn't say exactly where or when. Kavanaugh denied the charges and angrily declared the process to be a partisan sham; he was eventually confirmed almost entirely on party lines.

Kavanaugh ultimately voted to overturn Roe V. Wade in the Supreme Court’s landmark Dobbs decision in summer 2022.

Of the film, Yutani added, "It is a very powerful documentary that we felt was important to add. We saw it practically yesterday, and it’s a film that I think challenges existing narratives, I think it asks tough questions, and I think it provokes conversations."

In a statement to the press, Liman expressed his intention to re-open the debate over Kavanaugh’s allegations more than four years after the hearings.

"It shouldn’t be this hard to have an open and honest conversation about whether or not a Justice on the Supreme Court assaulted numerous women as a young man," he said.

Liman praised the investigators that contributed to his film and blasted the law enforcement investigations into the allegations against the Justice at the time.

"Thanks to this fantastic investigative team and the brave souls who trusted us with their stories, ‘Justice’ picks up where the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh fell woefully short," he said.

"The film examines our judicial process and the institutions behind it, highlighting bureaucratic missteps and political power grabs that continue to have an outsized impact on our nation today."

According to programmers, the documentary will debut at the festival at 8:30 PM MT. The film is reportedly also up for acquisition.