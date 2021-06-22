Liberal media continues to fume after Sinema reiterates support for filibuster

Liberal journalists and pundits continued to voice outrage against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Monday over her opposition to ending the Senate filibuster rule following an op-ed reiterating her stance.

Writing Monday in The Washington Post, Sinema argued there was more to lose than gain from ending the filibuster, and that the best way to achieve durable, lasting results was bipartisan cooperation.

"It’s no secret that I oppose eliminating the Senate’s 60-vote threshold. I held the same view during three terms in the U.S. House, and said the same after I was elected to the Senate in 2018," Sinema wrote. "If anyone expected me to reverse my position because my party now controls the Senate, they should know that my approach to legislating in Congress is the same whether in the minority or majority."

REPORTERS CONTINUE TO HOUND MANCHIN, SINEMA ABOUT ELIMINATING FILIBUSTER TO PAVE WAY FOR DEM AGENDA

"I will not support an action that damages our democracy because someone else did so previously or might do so in the future. I do not accept a new standard by which important legislation can only pass on party-line votes," she added.

Critics again hammered Sinema's stance following its publication. One liberal political action committee described her as "a disgrace and a huge disappointment," while far-left MSNBC anchor Joy Reid seemingly hinted at Arizona voters to make a change. "Arizona, you up?" she wrote.

MANCHIN RAILS AGAINST ELIMINATING FILIBUSTER, SAYS HE'S NOT ‘GOING TO BE PART OF BLOWING UP IN THIS SENATE’

"This is unbelievably weak," New York Times opinion writer Jamelle Bouie wrote.

Some criticized Sinema for appearing to imply that the elimination of the filibuster would allow Republicans to eventually decimate entitlements like Medicare and Social Security, although Bloomberg's Steven Dennis noted a simple majority could already cut those spending programs through budget reconciliation.

KYRSTEN SINEMA: DEMS HYPOCRITICAL FOR TRYING TO END FILIBUSTER AFTER USING IT ‘JUST LAST YEAR’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sinema is joined in opposition to ending the filibuster by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., effectively ending Democrats' hopes of eliminating what's become a decades-old tradition in Congress' upper chamber.

Despite their consistent stance, the pressure campaign on them to change their minds hasn't wavered, and liberal media frustration is evident.

Manchin represents West Virginia, which former President Donald Trump won in landslides in 2016 and 2020, while Sinema's Arizona went for President Biden in a squeaker in 2020 after being in the GOP column for decades.

Maintaining the rule also puts significant portions of President Biden's legislative agenda in doubt without heavy compromise with Senate Republicans, including an infrastructure spending bill and voting legislation.