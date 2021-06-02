Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Biden appears to blame Sens. Manchin, Sinema for stalling his agenda

President Biden appeared to lay blame Tuesday on two Democratic senators for Congress' failure to pass voting rights legislation, apparently a reference to Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

"I hear all the folks on TV saying why doesn't Biden get this done?" the president said in an address after meeting survivors of the Tulsa, Oklahoma, race massacre at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

"Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends," he added, a rare public rebuke of members of his own party.

"June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill," Biden said, as he appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House’s efforts to expand voting rights. Biden vowed to "fight like heck" to get the For the People Act, already passed by the House, through the Senate.

Both Manchin and Sinema vote with the president nearly 100% of the time, but they are opposed to nuking the 60-vote filibuster, a move that would likely be necessary to pass the sweeping For the People Act. The senators have been pressed to change their position on the Senate’s 60-vote hurdle, which is meant to prompt deliberation, especially after not enough Republicans voted with Democrats to form the Jan. 6 commission to study the Capitol riot. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



JBS cyberattack forces shutdown of company's US beef plants

Brazil-based JBS, the world's largest meat producer, temporarily shuttered its U.S.-based beef plants Tuesday while responding to a cyberattack.





The shutdowns affected plants in Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Utah, Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to officials from the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) International Union, which represents more than 25,000 JBS employees. JBS's U.S.-based pork plants were still operational.

The shuttered plants produce nearly one-quarter of U.S. beef supplies. In total, JBS employs more than 66,000 workers across 84 U.S.-based locations.

The attack raised concerns of a potential meat shortage in the U.S. and several other countries affected by the situation. It wasn’t immediately clear how the shutdown would affect meat prices.

JBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bloomberg was first to report on the shutdowns. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Seattle's $700M 'woke' waterfront may backfire, critics warn

For 66 years, Seattle’s downtown was separated from its waterfront by a hulking, double-decker viaduct. When it was blown up in 2019 over earthquake-safety concerns, the possibilities seemed endless.

Now, construction is well underway on a 26-block, $700 million waterfront park. It promises to be an open space with stunning views of the Puget Sound and an agenda aimed at dismantling racism.

Friends of Waterfront Park is a nonprofit tasked with raising $100 million for construction and then managing the park’s entertainment and security. On its website it touts "Friends of Waterfront Seattle acknowledges that historic and existing systemic racism is embedded in our city."

The group's "wokeness" is already on display. Before the beautiful views at Pier 62, park-goers are greeted by a huge fence sign that talks about past discrimination faced by dockworkers in Seattle. Around the railing are small signs featuring hand-picked artists. A photographer says his pictures reflect the "ongoing history of interactions between the colonizer and the colonized." Another artist says he sees "a solemn future, fortified by the grief and loss of our natural world." CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Greg Gutfeld and his panel discussed the demographics behind ‘depression and anxiety’ among Americans on Tuesday night’s edition of "Gutfeld!"

"Last year, Pew reported conservatives were far less likely to be diagnosed with mental health issues than those who identified as liberal or very liberal. The worst sufferers, White women who were 18-29, who were given a mental health diagnosis at a rate of 56.3%," Gutfeld said.

"That’s more than double moderates and conservatives. The first thing you learn from these surveys is there’s a lot of mental health issues out there."

