Liberal comedian Samantha Bee flamed following Twitter tirade against Ron DeSantis: 'Your show is still on?'

TBS' far-left "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee was flamed by critics after launching a tirade on Twitter targeting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, R, and lamenting the possibility he could be the 2024 Republican nominee for president.

In an extensive thread of Wednesday tweets, Bee, who is from Canada, attacked DeSantis over his "horrible" policies as governor, compared him to Donald Trump, criticized his approach to Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests, and declared him a racist.

"Governor Ron DeSantis, please eat s**t. You're one of the worst governors in Florida history and they had Jeb Bush and Nosferatu. We, as a country, cannot handle a more competent Trump. So let’s make sure DeSantis 2024 doesn’t happen," Bee wrote.

Following the tweets Bee was slammed by critics on social media, with some calling her a "loser," a "very sad person," and suggesting that she wasn't actually that funny. Others even admitted, possibly jokingly, that they were unaware her show still even existed.