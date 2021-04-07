Liberal comedian Samantha Bee admits she pulls punches when it comes to Biden: ‘I can’t deny that’

TBS’ far-left "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee admitted on Tuesday she goes easy on President Biden after years of mocking former President Donald Trump’s every move.

Bee joined journalist Dan Rather on his SiriusXM program and the left-wing veteran newsman asked, "Do you, or do you not, find yourself sometimes at least tempted to kind of pull your punches?"

"In other words, you, myself, and a lot of people, more or less free-swingers against President Trump," Rather continued. "But now that Biden is in, I don’t know, do you find yourself sometimes saying, ‘Oh boy, there’s a nasty comedy bit I can unload on Biden,’ but saying to yourself, ‘I approve of him so much I’m going to pull this punch?’"

SAMANTHA BEE APOLOGIZES FOR VILE, 'C-WORD' ATTACK ON IVANKA TRUMP

"I can’t deny that that has happened, I think that’s probably true across the board," Bee said. "You’re like, ‘OK, well, we could be making jokes about the infrastructure plan,’ but in general, I’m like, ‘Wow, this is great.' Why would I purposefully undermine something that seems to be a great idea, pretty much across the board?"

Bee then declared she doesn’t "need to make jokes just to make jokes," which could be considered an odd statement from a late-night comic.

SAMANTHA BEE CONCEDES THAT TRUMP WAS 'TECHNICALLY TELLING THE TRUTH' ABOUT NO COLLUSION

"I like to make really targeted jokes," she said. "There are more worthy targets right now."

She then awkwardly claimed she won’t "shy away" from discussing the Biden administration when it’s necessary.

TBS, which airs Bee’s show, and left-leaning CNN are both owned by WarnerMedia.

Bee certainly didn’t pull punches when it came to Trump and members of his administration.

In 2018, Bee was forced to apologize after calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c---" over a photograph the first daughter shared on social media.

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," Bee said in a statement. "It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it."

The late-night comedy lineup overwhelmingly leans to the left, with hosts like Bee, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, Trevor Noah, and Seth Meyers who are notorious for their support of the Democratic Party.

Fox News’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.