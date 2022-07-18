Liberal Baltimore prosecutor torched over parody video mocking media coverage of city's crime crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is drawing harsh criticism for a parody video she posted to social media that appears to mock the local media’s coverage of her policies and the city’s crime crisis.

Former congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik, R-Md., reacted to the post, calling Mosby a "joke" for how she has handled crime in the area.

Baltimore has reported more than 300 homicides every year for seven contiguous years and is on track to pass that number again in 2022. Klacik pointed to Mosby’s policies as the reason.

"She's a progressive that gives shortened sentences and plea deals to career criminals, and they're out on the streets to terrorize communities in the name of racial equity," Klacik said on "Fox & Friends" Monday.

BALTIMORE POLICE COMMISSIONER BLAMES ‘TOTAL DISREGARD FOR HUMAN LIFE’ FOR RAMPANT VIOLENCE

The timing of Mosby’s parody video comes just days before an election and on the same day a 15-year-old was charged as an adult for murder.

Klacik explained to host Ainsley Earhardt that she was surprised to see Mosby go after local media rather than focusing energy on her opponents.

"She did so in hopes that her base does not know the truth from fake news," Klacik said.

She said Mosby keeps winning reelection because she makes emotional pleas to her base.

"We have a lot of people, unfortunately, that vote based on their emotions," she said, noting that the city reported 40 homicides in June alone.

Klacik said progressive district attorneys are the problem.

"We have a Black state’s attorney allowing Black repeat violent offenders to terrorize Black communities," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klacik called on political leaders to support conservative candidates across America, saying Republicans "can’t afford" to lose in the 2022 midterm elections.

"I'm hoping that the voters will vote for a change this time around," she said. "But this is the kind of joke we have in office."