MSNBC faces backlash from two journalists profiled in on-air segment about online harassment

MSNBC is facing intense backlash from two journalists who were the subject of an on-air report about online harassment they've endured.

On Friday, Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz and 19th News reporter Kate Sosin sat down for a joint interview and spoke about how viral attacks have impacted their work as well as their personal well-being.

Since the report aired, Lorenz has repeatedly bashed MSNBC, claiming its report about online harassment has only led to "even worse online harassment."

"Instead of using me for clickbait NBC news needs to educate their journalists on how to cover these types of campaigns," Lorenz wrote on Friday. "Their segment lacks crucial context and only serves to fuel the right wing smear campaign I’ve been dealing with for a year. The media must do better."

She then wrote on Sunday, "If your segment or story on ‘online harassment’ leads to even worse online harassment for your subjects, you f--ked up royally and should learn how to cover these things properly before ever talking about them again."

Sosin also took aim at the Peacock network, saying the report misgendered the 19th News reporter, who uses the pronouns they/them. The MSNBC report groups Sosin among "female journalists" who face online harassment.

"I really did not want to get into this, but I don't know what to do," Sosin wrote. "It's been five days since @MSNBC pubbed this piece on gender-based [harassment] facing journalists and misgendered me. They won't fix it. I have asked. @19thnews has asked and asked."

Sosin continued, "@TaylorLorenz and I were interviewed for two hours for this. The clip is essentially Taylor sobbing, without any context on the violence online and often in-person that journalists who do this work, especially Taylor, have faced. The result is that Taylor has faced a flood of new harassment and I have been misgendered by news outlets across the world."

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

During MSNBC’s segment, an emotional Lorenz shared the violent threats she received online. Sosin told MSNBC that there is reporting that journalists want to do "are not able to do because it isn't safe enough."

"You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life and it’s so isolating," Lorenz said. "It’s horrifying… It’s overwhelming."

Lorenz claimed she suffers from "severe PTSD" from the online harassment and had contemplated suicide.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.