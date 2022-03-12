Ukraine accuses Russians of shelling cancer hospital south of Kyiv: LIVE UPDATES
The Russian military broadened its attacks on Friday, targeting an airfield in the west and a major industrial hub in the east. The Ukrainians also said the Russians shelled a cancer hospital south of Kyiv.
Russian troops shelled a cancer hospital in the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, with heavy artillery while hundreds of patients were inside, Ukrainian officials said.
No one was killed in the attack that left the building damaged, head doctor Maksim Beznosenko said.
Mykolaiv is just under 300 miles south of Kyiv.The Russians bombed a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol this week, leaving at least three people, including one child dead.
