Ukraine accuses Russians of shelling cancer hospital south of Kyiv: LIVE UPDATES

The Russian military broadened its attacks on Friday, targeting an airfield in the west and a major industrial hub in the east. The Ukrainians also said the Russians shelled a cancer hospital south of Kyiv.

Covered by: Brie Stimson and Fox News

Biden: Direct confrontation between Russia and NATO would mean World War III

Russian troops shelled cancer hospital south of Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say

Russian troops shelled a cancer hospital in the southern city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, with heavy artillery while hundreds of patients were inside, Ukrainian officials said.

No one was killed in the attack that left the building damaged, head doctor Maksim Beznosenko said.

Mykolaiv is just under 300 miles south of Kyiv.The Russians bombed a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol this week, leaving at least three people, including one child dead. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ukrainians struggling with health conditions face difficulties while fleeing country

Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin discusses how the war in Ukraine is impacting those with existing health conditions and Lviv train station serving as a hub for refugees on ‘Special Report.’

