Levin: Media advocated on behalf of Biden despite knowing 'damn well' he was incapable of doing the job

Media are responsible for the man who sits in the Oval Office today, Levin says

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Levin: Democrats are trying to radicalize America Video

‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ host warns of the ‘weakness’ of the Biden administration’s foreign policy.

Mark Levin blasted the Democrats and the media on Sunday for advocating on behalf of President Biden despite knowing "damn well" he was not equipped for the job.

"You Democrats, you people in the media, you people in academia, you brought us Joe Biden," the "Life, Liberty and Levin" host said on his show Sunday night. "You knew damn well he was incapable of doing what a president needs to do for a whole variety of reasons. You knew he was not mentally fit to become President of the United States, you knew that experimentally he has been a disaster when it comes to foreign policy."

MARK LEVIN CALLS OUT THE LIBERAL MEDIA FOR NOT VIEWING AMERICANS AS INDIVIDUAL HUMAN BEINGS

Levin pointed to Biden's handling of matters related to foreign policy, and his perceived weakness abroad as Russia threatens to invade Ukraine.

"You are responsible for the man who sits in the Oval Office today, you never-Trumpers, who have a hate on him, an obsession that requires deep psychological treatments. You are responsible for the man who is in Oval Office today," the host said.

Mainstream media today consists mainly of "low-IQ inexperienced radical leftists dressed up as journalists," argued Levin, accusing them of deliberately failing the American people by covering up "the threats we face."

The mainstream media quickly moved on from President Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. (Getty Images) 

The mainstream media quickly moved on from President Biden's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. (Getty Images)  (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images  |  Photo by SHAKIB RAHMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

"You don’t have to believe me. Just look at our enemies, they see this as an opportunity," he said. "They see the Biden administration as the perfect opportunity to act."

Instead of addressing Biden's limitations and the mounting threats from abroad, Congress is busy "chasing down Donald Trump and protesters," Levin added. "They are trying to change our voting system for the worst, they’re trying to nationalize what belongs in the states. They're trying to redistribute wealth."

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to yael.halon@fox.com