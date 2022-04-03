Levin calls for special counsel to investigate Biden family: 'We need to know what the hell is going on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Life, Liberty and Levin" host Mark Levin blamed the "corrupt, opportunistic" media for covering up the Hunter Biden laptop story, and called for a federal special counsel to investigate the Biden family in light of emerging information.

Levin began his show Sunday taking the press to task for deliberately concealing information pertaining to Hunter Biden's laptop when it was first reported in 2020, noting how prominent news outlets collectively disregarded the story as a baseless right-wing conspiracy or an effort of Russian disinformation.

WAPO EDITORIAL BOARD ADMITS HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY IS A ‘RECKONING’ FOR THE MEDIA

"The media here during the last election, when they were confronted with a true story about Hunter Biden's laptop,… the media covered it up. What did Big Tech oligarchs do, they not only covered it up, but they banned New York Post, they banned other media outlets or any individual who dare to refer to it," he said.

"This is the state of media in America," Levin continued. "We do not have a free press. We have a corrupt media. We have a media that sings from one sheet, a media that regurgitates down the line."

The same media outlets that rejected the damning revelations as unsubstantial are now admitting there was legitimacy all along. However, Levin said the lack of faith in the media to hold the Biden family accountable demands the appointment of a federal special counsel to investigate the questionable overseas transactions.

NEW YORK TIMES STEALTH-EDITS REPORT ON HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY, SCRUBS ‘UNSUBSTANTIATED’ FOLLOWING BACKLASH

"Ladies and gentlemen, we need a federal special counsel. We cannot leave it to Garland and the political appointees at the Department of Justice. We need an experienced, competent, independent federal prosecutor who puts together a team to investigate Joe Biden, his family, the dealings with communist China, the dealings with Ukraine and Russia, and Romania, the dealing with all of these governments," Levin said.

Levin said there is "ton of evidence" that would have caused an investigation if anyone else was president. He also lambasted Democrat controlled Congress for not holding a single hearing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need a Biden crime family committee, and we need one now," he said. "We need to know what the hell is going on. China is our biggest enemy, they're staring us down, and it is my contention we have a man in the Oval Office who is corrupt."