Leslie Marshall explains three myths Biden dispelled by winning 'Mini-Super Tuesday'

Nationally syndicated talk host Leslie Marshall told Fox News' "Outnumbered” on Wednesday that former Vice President Joe Biden showed on “Mini-Super Tuesday” that he is electable, can draw enthusiastic turnout and can win voters outside his African-American base.

“He got rural voters to vote for him yesterday, he got white, working-class voters that Bernie Sanders got in Michigan in 2016 to vote for him yesterday and in addition to that, the educated white suburban voters, especially the women under that category,” said Marshall, who added: "He’s not as strong with youth, he’s not as strong with Latinos, but when you look at the numbers, the seniors came out more than double over the youth."

“The youth, and I’m sorry millennials, you protest, you go to rallies and you tweet, but you don’t vote,” she continued.

RACE FOR DELEGATES: BIDEN GROWS LEAD OVER SANDERS AFTER MIDWEST VICTORIES

Biden recorded victories over Sanders in Michigan, Mississippi, Minnesota and Idaho Tuesday, inching closer to securing the party’s presidential nomination. As of 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, the Associated Press showed Biden on 860 pledged delegates, with Sanders on 710. A candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates to secure the Democratic nomination.

“There’s real excitement about beating Trump and there has always been, from where I stand as a moderate and a centrist Democrat among the majority of my party like myself, the belief that Joe Biden was that guy,” Marshall said. “Iowa didn’t agree with that, Nevada didn’t agree with that and New Hampshire didn’t agree with that, but more and more we’re seeing that Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa aren’t the Democratic Party and aren’t a true representation of the nation."

Sanders won the Nevada caucuses and the and New Hampshire primary, while Biden suffered disappointing fourth and fifth-place finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire, respectively, before bouncing back with a second-place finish in Nevada.