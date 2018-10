Leslie Marshall joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2009; providing analysis on both political and social issues from a liberal point of view.Read More

A nationally syndicated talk host, whose program, "The Leslie Marshall Show" can be heard on radio, stream, "Tune In," "The Progressive Voices Radio Network," and "The Armed Forces Radio Network." A talk host for over 25 years, Leslie was the youngest person syndicated in talk radio when she replaced Tom Snyder on Daynet/ABC Satellite Radio Network. She writes a weekly blog column for US News & World Report and POLITIX.

Voted one of The Magazine's most influential women in 2012 and one of the hottest voices in politics by The Washington Times; Leslie attended Northeastern University for her Bachelor's and Emerson College for her Masters.