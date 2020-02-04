Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Buttigieg leads Iowa Democratic caucuses, as party releases first initial results after massive delay

Judson Berger
By Judson Berger | Fox News
close
Iowa caucus app developer apologizes for results delayVideo

Iowa caucus app developer apologizes for results delay

Fox News contributor Deroy Murdoch discusses Iowa caucus results delay and the failed app developer’s apology.

Pete Buttigieg is leading the Democratic presidential field in the Iowa caucuses, according to initial returns that the party at last began reporting late Tuesday afternoon following a massive delay linked to technical breakdowns.

The state party began releasing results reflecting 62 percent of precincts.

The announcement came as Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price offered a public mea culpa for the overnight fiasco while defending the accuracy of the data in hand.

“I apologize deeply for this,” he said at a press conference, calling Monday night’s chaos “simply unacceptable” and pledging and thorough and independent review.

He said party officials “hit a stumbling block” on the back end of reporting the data but insisted “this data is accurate.”

He faulted a “coding error” but said the party has a paper trail to back up the results.