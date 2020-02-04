Buttigieg leads Iowa Democratic caucuses, as party releases first initial results after massive delay
Pete Buttigieg is leading the Democratic presidential field in the Iowa caucuses, according to initial returns that the party at last began reporting late Tuesday afternoon following a massive delay linked to technical breakdowns.
The state party began releasing results reflecting 62 percent of precincts.
The announcement came as Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price offered a public mea culpa for the overnight fiasco while defending the accuracy of the data in hand.
“I apologize deeply for this,” he said at a press conference, calling Monday night’s chaos “simply unacceptable” and pledging and thorough and independent review.
He said party officials “hit a stumbling block” on the back end of reporting the data but insisted “this data is accurate.”
He faulted a “coding error” but said the party has a paper trail to back up the results.