Leo Terrell calls out disconnected Democrat elites: 'Their playbook is outdated. Everything is race'

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" that Republicans are leading Democrats heading into the midterms because the liberal elites are "disconnected" from the everyday American. Terrell reacted to a new poll showing Republicans leading Democrats in party preference ahead of November's midterm elections.

LEO TERRELL: The Democratic playbook is outdated. Everything is race. Look what’s happening today. They’re going to have a vote on this voting rights bill in Washington. Blacks and browns and people of all color—they want food on the table, they want inflation down, they want better schools, they want the crime to stop. But, the Democrats, the elites are so disconnected from the everyday American. That’s why Republicans represent hardworking Americans.

