Leo Terrell hammers Biden admin plan to distribute ‘smoking kits': 'How does this achieve racial equality?'

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell on Tuesday blasted the White House over a reported plan to give out "smoking kits" in poor communities in the name of racial equity and reducing harm.

"I want to be very clear. They are using the term racial equity. Racial equity is a code for affirmative action, low expectations. You’re basically having a government involved in distributing equipment, pipes to help encourage drug use in minority communities. How does that achieve racial equality?" Terrell told "Fox & Friends."

The Biden administration is set to fund the distribution of "smoking kits and supplies" as part of a $30 million grant program aimed at reducing drug-related infections, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

An HHS spokesman told the Free Beacon the kits contain pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and "any illicit substance" and that the grants will be targeted to underserved communities to advance racial equity.

Terrell said funding the distribution of crack pipes or other supplies to drug addicts is a horrible idea.

"It is an idea where you are encouraging drug use instead of preventing drug use. It is a mindset of low expectations. I don’t see how anyone benefits from this except the drug dealers," Terrell said.