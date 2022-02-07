Biden Cabinet member resigns after admitting to 'disrespectful' behavior toward colleagues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Eric Lander, a former member of Biden's Cabinet who served as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), resigned Monday evening after an internal White House investigation found credible evidence he had spoken harshly and disrespectfully to colleagues in front of other colleagues.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lander apologized to his staff for speaking to them in a "disrespectful and demeaning way," according to an email obtained Monday by Fox News.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki earlier had deflected questions regarding why Lander had not been fired, given Biden's promise on his first day in office to remove anyone who treats colleagues disrespectfully.

This story is breaking and will be updated.