Left-wing media celebrates Biden admin's move to oust Trump appointees from military panels: 'Bye now!'

A number of left-wing members of the media made no effort to hide their delight this week at the Biden administration's move to remove former President Donald Trump's appointees from military academy advisory boards, including former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The liberal journalists' outspoken approval came following Biden's Wednesday request for the resignations of the members, which received sharp criticism from Conway and Spicer, who both refused to resign.

The gleeful revelers took to social media to express their joy over the firings, including MSNBC host Joy Reid, who posted a GIF of a woman appearing to wave goodbye, and simply writing, "Bye now!"

Liberal commentator Scott Dworkin preceded Reid's reaction with his own announcement about the firings, showing his approval by adding, "Good riddance."

ARMY VETERAN ‘ABSOLUTELY NOT’ RESIGNING AFTER BIDEN'S ATTEMPT TO OUST TRUMP APPOINTEES FROM MILITARY PANELS

Other liberal media revelers from various outlets joined in on the apparent celebration, with some calling the dismissal "long overdue," and others calling for the firing of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was also nominated by Trump to his position.

MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner also joined in, but oddly turned his criticism to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was also appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate to his position, calling for his removal. Despite his position as a legal analyst, it was unclear why Kirschner thought the removal of a Supreme Court Justice by a U.S. president was possible or legal.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, SENA SPICER FIRE BACK AFTER BIDEN BOOTS TRUMP APPOINTEES FROM MILITARY PANELS

Conway, seemingly unfazed by the celebrations, responded on social media by mocking her revelers.

"Since I'm not the Conway on Twitter regularly, I'd forgotten how left-wing it is and how nutty some people are. LOLOL. I'm WORRIED for you. Get some fresh air, folks. Wear pants that button and zipper again. Get a hobby that doesn't involve a keyboard. Make a friend," she wrote.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday defended Biden's decision to remove the board members, telling members of the press that the move was made "to ensure [the president] has nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with [his] values."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Psaki also denied that the decision to remove the Trump-appointed members was politically motivated.

"The president’s qualification requirements are not your party registration, they are whether you’re qualified to serve and whether you’re aligned with the values of this administration," she said.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.