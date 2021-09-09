Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign.

Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer.

"It's imperative that we fight for this," Mobbs said on "Fox & Friends."

KELLYANNE CONWAY, SEAN SPICER FIRE BACK AFTER BIDEN BOOTS TRUMP APPOINTEES FROM MILITARY PANELS

"One of the last places where we should be politicizing anything is at our United States military academies. … There has been a long tradition of being nonpartisan to ensure that we are offering the best possible advice and instruction to our West Point cadets."

Kellyanne Conway, former adviser to President Trump and a member of the Board of Visitors to the U.S. Air Force Academy, fired back at Biden on Twitter saying, "I’m not resigning, but you should."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the decision to oust Trump-appointed board members, saying Biden wants qualified individuals who align with his administration’s values to serve.

"Kellyanne Conway is absolutely qualified to be on this board," Mobbs said. "People like her are the exact kind of people we should have making sure we have the strongest teams possible and advising our military because she's one, a civilian; two, brings real-world expertise and the ability to win in a tough fight. That's who we should have advising these boards."

Mobbs told Brian Kilmeade that the purpose of the advisory boards is to provide outside perspectives and expertise.

Many board members serve across administrations, which Mobbs said is in the spirit of the military academy.

"I served alongside Obama appointees and they were extraordinarily respectful and embraced all of us that were appointed during that period," Mobbs said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When asked if she would step down from her position, Mobbs said, "absolutely will not."