MSNBC's Joy Reid cheers on Mexico Supreme Court abortion ruling: 'Mexico just keeps out-'moderning' Texas'

On Tuesday, Mexico’s supreme court voted to decriminalize abortion after declaring a law that imposed up to three years of prison for women who underwent illegal abortions or those who helped them to be unconstitutional. Although the law applied to the northern Coahuila state, the ruling will be binding throughout other states.

Progressive reporters were quick to celebrate the news and use it to attack the heartbeat recently enacted in Texas.

MSNBC host Joy Reid posted a thread on the news, comparing abortion laws to the Fugitive Slave Act.

"So many ironies here… In 1829, Mexico abolished slavery, triggering a fight with Anglo settlers who’d come to Texas with slaves in tow. The Texas slavers declared themselves a Republic seven years later in 1836. Mexico just keeps out-‘moderning’ Texas.," she tweeted.

She added "Texas history (which they’re busy trying to suppress in schools, is as bound to so-called ‘Christian’ men’s deep-seated desire to control the bodies & reproduction of others as America’s. Oh. And the Fugitive Slave Act became law in 1850. Bounties galore!"

CNN contributor and "The View" guest co-host Ana Navarro also tweeted "How many times have we read about Conservative anti-abortion men getting caught asking their pregnant mistresses to get an abortion? Pls somebody let the Texas hypocrites know their mistresses can still go to Mexico. It’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion today."

CNN guest Keith Boykin tweeted "Mexico’s Supreme Court is helping their country moving into the future while America’s Supreme Court is trying to turn back the clock to the early 1900s."

Several other progressive reporters cheered on the Mexico ruling while bashing the United States.

In May, Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that prohibited abortions once a heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks. The law also allows people to sue clinics who offer illegal abortions or individuals who assist in illegal abortions.

On September 1, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal to block enforcement of the law. While the law remained in place, the justices suggested that other challenges can still block the order.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, media pundits expressed fear and panic over the potential attack against the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

"There are five justices…who seem like solid votes to overturn Roe v. Wade. We've been accused, those of us saying that Roe is about to be overturned as being Chicken Little, the sky is falling, the sky is falling. We'll see, because it certainly looks like the sky is falling now," CNN legal analyst Jeffery Toobin said.