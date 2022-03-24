Left is creating culture of 'exclusion' in the name of inclusion, diversity: Vivek Ramaswamy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy ripped the left for creating a culture of "exclusion" in the name of diversity and inclusion as the concern for freedom of speech on college campuses continues to grow. Ramaswamy joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss ‘diversity of thought’ in college after the University of Virginia's newspaper editorial board requested the cancellation of a scheduled visit with Mike Pence.

UVA STUDENT NEWSPAPER CRITICIZED FOR ARGUING AGAINST A CAMPUS VISIT FROM MIKE PENCE, ‘UNJUSTIFIABLE’ SPEECH

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: What we've seen happen over the last decade in these universities is something different altogether, where, in the name of diversity, they have completely sacrificed true diversity of thought, and in the name of inclusion, they have actually created this culture of exclusion where certain points of view just aren't welcome. And the ultimate losers of this are, of course, the students who go through those universities who graduate without having their viewpoints tested. And they don't even know why they believe what they do. They just know what they've been taught to believe, and I think that's going to be bad for an entire generation ahead if we allow that trend to continue.

