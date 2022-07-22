Lee Zeldin attack: CBS hammered for report framing attempted stabbing as incident he 'said' happened

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News was blasted on Friday for its framing of the attempted attack on GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin.

Zeldin, a U.S. representative from New York who is hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in November, was at a campaign stop Thursday night when a man with a blade approached the candidate as he was giving a speech. The attacker was quickly subdued, and Zeldin was unharmed.

The suspect, identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 of Fairport, N.Y., was charged with attempted assault in the second degree but was immediately released due to the state's loose bail laws.

However, despite the viral clips of the attack and the criminal charges against Jakubonis, CBS' report of the incident suggested it was hearsay on behalf of Zeldin, running the headline, "New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin says he survived attempted stabbing during campaign event."

LEE ZELDIN, NEW YORK GOP GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE, ATTACKED AT CAMPAIGN STOP

"Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, said Thursday that a man climbed on stage and attempted to stab him during a campaign event. Zeldin said he was not seriously injured in the attack, and the perpetrator was taken into custody," CBS News began its report Friday.

"Zeldin, who will face off against incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in November, said he was speaking to supporters in Fairport, New York, when the man tried to attack him. Zeldin said he was able to finish his speech after law enforcement took the man into custody. He did not provide any information about the alleged attacker," the report continued.

ALLEGED LEE ZELDIN ATTEMPTED ATTACKER CHARGED WITH FELONY, IMMEDIATELY RELEASED JUST AS CONGRESSMAN PREDICTED

CBS' report did acknowledge that "video appeared to show a man approach Zeldin while he was speaking on stage" and that the attacker "appeared to have something in his hand" and "stopped briefly before bringing his hand near Zeldin's face."

The program "Face The Nation" went on to share the report on Twitter, writing, "Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, said Thursday that a man climbed on stage and attempted to stab him during a campaign event."

Critics blasted the tweet's framing of the attack.

"Said? It's on videotape," Versus Media podcast host Stephen L. Miller reacted.

"You've got to be kidding me," The Federalist senior editor Christopher Bedford wrote.

LEE ZELDIN ATTACK: TWITTER USERS STUNNED THAT SUSPECT WAS IMMEDIATELY RELEASED UNDER NEW YORK BAIL LAWS

"This is like ‘Steve Scalise said he was shot on the softball field,’ NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham tweeted.

"Jackie said President Kennedy was shot while in Dallas..." radio host Derek Hunter similarly wrote.

"Republican Claims Actual Incident Happened," Substack writer Jim Treacher mocked CBS News.

The tweet was later deleted. CBS News also changed the headline of its report to "New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at rally."

"Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, was attacked by a man wielding a sharp object during a campaign event Thursday, according to Zeldin and video of the event posted on social media," the report now reads.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post when the attack happened.

On Friday, Zeldin correctly predicted the attacker would be released from jail.

"His words as he tried to stab me a few hours ago were ‘you’re done’, but several attendees, including @EspositoforNY, quickly jumped into action & tackled the guy," he tweeted early Friday. "Law enforcement was on the scene within minutes. The attacker will likely be instantly released under NY’s laws."

Jakubonis was tackled by AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly, according to witnesses.

"His right hand came up, I assume out of his pocket, and he had a blade on his hand," Chenelly told Fox News Digital. "His fingers were like two finger holes in the blade and lunged at the congressman. And Congressman Zeldin blocked the first lunge. And then as he tried to lunge again, I grabbed him from behind and tackled him down to the ground and held him on the ground."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No serious injuries were reported.

Fox News' Brie Stimsson, Gabriel Hays and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.