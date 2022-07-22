Lee Zeldin attack: Twitter users stunned that suspect was immediately released under New York bail laws

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users were stunned when a man who allegedly attacked Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., with a sharp object at a campaign stop Thursday was charged with a felony and released from custody within hours of his arrest.

The suspect, identified as David G. Jakubonis, 43 of Fairport, N.Y., was charged with attempted assault in the second degree and arraigned in Perinton Town Court but swiftly released on his own recognizance, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said.

Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, predicted the alleged attacker would be released but many others couldn’t believe the news that Jakubonis is back on the streets.

"Everything wrong with the current state of the New York. A lunatic attempts to stab a gubernatorial candidate, gets arrested, only to be ‘released on his own recognizance.’ What an absolute joke," Fox News contributor Joe Concha tweeted.

"Attempt to stab a GOP Congressman on stage, get released on your own recognizance. New York, everybody," The Spectator Editor-at-Large Ben Domenech wrote.

"So New York’s bail law allows you to attack a political candidate with a knife and be released on your own recognizance within hours? Maybe there should be a carve out for would-be assassins," New York Councilman Joe Borelli wrote. "Wow."

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, R., added, "This is one of the best arguments for making Lee Zeldin the next Governor of New York."

Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post when the assault happened. Jakubonis was tackled by AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly, according to witnesses.

"His right hand came up, I assume out of his pocket, and he had a blade on his hand," Chenelly told Fox News Digital. "His fingers were like two finger holes in the blade and lunged at the congressman. And Congressman Zeldin blocked the first lunge. And then as he tried to lunge again, I grabbed him from behind and tackled him down to the ground and held him on the ground."

Zeldin's campaign shared an image with Fox News Digital which appears to show the blade that was used by the alleged attacker, who is being restrained in the picture.

"Trying to kill someone is just the side of a speeding ticket in New York now," radio host Derek Hunter tweeted.

Many others took to Twitter with thoughts on Jakubonis being released:

