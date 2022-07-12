Lee Zeldin on 'America's Newsroom': Liberal Manhattan DA would be fired 'day one' if I become governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY, promised that his first action, if elected, would be to remove New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg for refusing to "enforce the law." On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Zeldin criticized Bragg's policies, including charging a bodega worker with murder in a self-defense case.

FORMER FLORIDA AG BONDI SAYS NYC MAYOR MUST SPEAK UP IN SUPPORT OF BODEGA WORKER: ‘THIS IS NOT JUSTICE’

LEE ZELDIN: This would be the first thing that I would do on day one as governor come January, is to fire the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The governor of the state of New York has the constitutional authority to remove a district attorney who refuses to enforce the law. Alvin Bragg has been doing this since day one when he first took office. All sorts of crimes across the board. He's refusing to prosecute at all, other crimes he's prosecuting as lesser offenses. If you as a district attorney want to change the law, you bring your case to the state capitol. You state your argument, you try to change the law, but you have a duty to enforce the law. That's the oath that you take. And he's refusing to do his job. So I would remove him. It would be the first thing that I would do, my first day in office.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: