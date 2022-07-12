Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gubernatorial
Published

Lee Zeldin on 'America's Newsroom': Liberal Manhattan DA would be fired 'day one' if I become governor

Alvin Bragg under fire for charging bodega worker with murder in self-defense case

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
NYC DA is 'refusing to do his job': Rep. Zeldin Video

NYC DA is 'refusing to do his job': Rep. Zeldin

Gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY, explains why he plans to oust Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg if elected in November.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-NY, promised that his first action, if elected, would be to remove New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg for refusing to "enforce the law." On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Zeldin criticized Bragg's policies, including charging a bodega worker with murder in a self-defense case.

FORMER FLORIDA AG BONDI SAYS NYC MAYOR MUST SPEAK UP IN SUPPORT OF BODEGA WORKER: ‘THIS IS NOT JUSTICE’

LEE ZELDIN: This would be the first thing that I would do on day one as governor come January, is to fire the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The governor of the state of New York has the constitutional authority to remove a district attorney who refuses to enforce the law. Alvin Bragg has been doing this since day one when he first took office. All sorts of crimes across the board. He's refusing to prosecute at all, other crimes he's prosecuting as lesser offenses. If you as a district attorney want to change the law, you bring your case to the state capitol. You state your argument, you try to change the law, but you have a duty to enforce the law. That's the oath that you take. And he's refusing to do his job. So I would remove him. It would be the first thing that I would do, my first day in office.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Rep. Zeldin: As governor, I would remove DA Alvin Bragg on day one Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.