Former Florida AG Bondi says NYC mayor must speak up in support of bodega worker: 'This is not justice'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi criticized New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg's handling of a case where a bodega worker was charged with murder over a self-defense stabbing. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Bondi argued the bodega worker is the "victim" who will not receive justice due to murder charges.

NYC DA'S MURDER CHARGE AGAINST CLERK WHO WAS ATTACKED IN ‘INEXPLICABLE,’ EXPERTS SAY

PAM BONDI: The D.A. is not following the law. I've prosecuted for a very long time. And when you're a prosecutor, your job is to seek justice. And this isn't justice for anyone, especially all the store clerks out there who now are going to be scared to defend themselves and probably scared to come to work. This man was a law-abiding citizen. Had he not defended himself, his family would be at his funeral this week. That's what would be happening. So it's just it's a tragedy and hopefully this D.A. will follow the law. Hopefully, the mayor will get involved and say, you need to drop this. You need to follow the law, because this is not justice under our Constitution. This man is a victim, and they've now charged him. But you can tell what a good man he is. He's already come out and said, I am so sorry. I didn't want to hurt anyone.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: