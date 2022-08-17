Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota
Published

Lawyer says Minnesota school district 'put discrimination into law' with plan to lay off White teachers first

Senior trial counsel James Dickey said there is 'no question' the policy is unconstitutional.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
James Dickey, senior trial counsel at Upper Midwest Law Center, said on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that a Minnesota school district violated the 14th Amendment with a new policy that prioritizes White teachers for layoffs regardless of seniority. While the district claims the move is an attempt to remedy past discrimination, Dickey argues the policy is unconstitutional.

MINNESOTA RESIDENTS FURIOUS OVER ‘ANTI-RACIST’ LAYOFF PLAN FOR WHITE TEACHERS: ‘IT’S UN-AMERICAN'

JAMES DICKEY: What the school district has done by agreeing to this collective bargaining agreement with the teachers union is they have put discrimination into the law. And what it does is it requires that instead of laying off teachers in the future, if there are layoffs based on seniority or merit, they're going to use the color of their skin instead. And that's a violation of the 14th Amendment. … In 1986, the Supreme Court decided the case called Wygant versus Jackson Board of Education, and they clearly struck down a layoff scheme that was based on the color of skin just like this one. There is no question that this is unconstitutional. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.