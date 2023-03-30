Lawsuit against Univ of Wyoming sorority alleges trans woman watched female members with ‘visible erection’

Several current and former members of the University of Wyoming’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority are suing it for allowing a "peeping" biological male identifying as a woman to join.

According to the suit, the trans woman, 21-year-old Artemis Langford, has been "watching" the female members of the sorority house. It alleged that during one of these peeping incidents, Langford had a visible "erection."

The legal complaint noted that Langford is clearly "interested in women."

The suit, filed in a U.S. District Court in Wyoming on Monday, comes almost half a year after the University of Wyoming sorority admitted Langford into its ranks.

University news outlet, The Branding Iron, reported in October that "Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) is the first sorority in the University of Wyoming’s history to accept an open-transgender student into their ranks."

At the time, Langford told the outlet, "I feel so glad to be in a place that I think not only shares my values, but to be in a sisterhood of awesome women that want to make history. They want to break the glass ceiling, trailblazing you know, and I certainly feel that as their first trans member, at least in the chapter in Wyoming history."

Though more than half a dozen women of the sorority have been disturbed since the inclusion of Langford in their community. They filed their lawsuit against the sorority and its council president, Mary Pat Rooney, which alleged that the community and its leaders have "betrayed the central purpose and mission of Kappa Kappa Gamma by conflating the experience of being a woman with the experience of men engaging in behavior generally associated with women."

Not only have the philosophical implications of a male joining the women’s sorority disturbed the plaintiffs, but the behavior of Langdon, who is referred to in the suit by pseudonym "Terry Smith," has allegedly been disturbing.

The suit has alleged that Langdon has "been voyeuristically peeping on them while they were in intimate situations, and, in at least one occasion, had a visible erection while doing so," feminist news site Reduxx reported Friday.

According to the court document, one of the victims of Langdon’s alleged harassment claimed that while she "walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel… She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently."

The document specifically described the "erection" scenario, stating, "Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings. Other times, he has had a pillow in his lap."

The women cited the male sorority member’s Tinder profile in their suit as evidence that the user is "sexually interested in women." The suit also alleged that Langdon has "repeatedly questioned the women about what vaginas look like, breast cup size, whether women were considering breast reductions and birth control."

Since becoming a sorority member, Langford has not lived in the house with the women, though as Reduxx reported, the trans person is "set to move into the residence within the year, where he would have access to the shared shower facilities."

Fox News Digital reached out to the university’s Residence Life office for its response to the lawsuit and is awaiting a response.