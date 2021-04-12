Lawrence Jones: No matter how we feel about officer-involved deaths, 'every case is different'

Fox News host Lawrence Jones began Monday's "Fox News Primetime" discussing the officer-involved shooting in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday, denouncing the notion that this shooting was the same as the killing of George Floyd.

JONES: The incident comes at a bad time. The trial of officer Derek Chauvin already has the city of Minneapolis on edge. People will be quick to equate the deaths of George Floyd and Daunte Wright — but when you look at the facts — the only thing they have in common is their location. But that’s not stopping leaders from going out of their way to make these deaths seem the same....

The hard truth is every case is different. For example — in the case of Michael Brown — Obama’s DOJ found no wrongdoing by officer Darren Wilson.With the Walter Scott case— it was a clear cut decision: shot him in the back and planted a taser on him.

And i have my own opinions on the death of George Floyd — but Derek Chauvin is having his day in court right now. And even if the facts surrounding each death are different — for Black America — its all one case. But in the eyes of the law they are all different. I know this first-hand from being an advocate in the juvenile justice courts — or my stint as a private investigator. Every case is different, no matter how we feel about them.

