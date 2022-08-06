Lawrence Jones has a message for Eric Adams over border crisis: There's no ignoring it now

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawrence Jones slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams's call for the Biden administration to use federal dollars to address the influx of migrants from the border only now that migrants are arriving in NYC. Former acting I.C.E. director Tom Homan called for an end to sanctuary city policies on "Cross Country."

LAWRENCE JONES: It's no secret the border crisis has fallen into the Democrats' laps. There's no ignoring it now. We saw secret migrant flights land in New York for months. We were there. We followed the bus full of illegal migrant passengers as they were dropped off and allowed to enter this country freely. But it was only when another busload arrived on Eric Adams's doorstep that he called for the Biden administration to intervene. Friday morning, a group of migrant men, women and children arrived straight from Texas.

BORDER CRISIS HITS HOME IN D.C, SO MAYOR BOWSER FINALLY CARES

JONES RIPS LAWMAKERS OVER BORDER CRISIS: THEY WERE ALL ABOUT COMPASSION UNTIL THEY WERE ON THEIR LAWNS

TOM HOMAN: Sanctuary cities are a magnet that causes people to come to this country. They can go to New York City. They can get a driver's license. They can get a job. If they have an immigration proceeding, they use taxpayer money in New York City to help defend them in immigration proceedings. If they get arrested for a crime, they won't be turned over to I.C.E., they'll be released back into the community to re-offend. Who the hell wouldn't want to go to New York City if you're an illegal alien? So he didn't say a word when the Biden administration is flying people into New York in the middle of the night. But the minute a Republican governor does it, he has an issue. If he wants to solve this crisis, number one, get rid of sanctuary city policy… [Eric Adams] used to be a cop — he needs to start acting like one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: