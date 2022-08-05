Jones rips lawmakers over border crisis: They were all about compassion until they were on their lawns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News’ Lawrence Jones gives his take on the crisis at the southern border on " The Five ."

LAWRENCE JONES: Well, it's the reality of what's been happening in Texas for a very long time and, by the way, there are more people that come across the border in Texas in a day than what were dropped off in New York today, but how did we get to this point?

Mayor Adams accused Greg Abbott of doing this before he was even doing it. You remember, Judge, when those same migrants when we followed their plane, when it landed in New York City and we followed it all the way in Jersey, and they called the police on our camera crew because they didn't want us to sit, in Westchester...So when they were coming to New York, those migrants, you know, Adams gave this press conference and said these people are coming from Texas. They weren't coming from Texas.

The Biden administration were busing people and flying them in, and they were dropping them off in local communities and so he was going after Abbott about this and Abbott was like " Ok, you want them? You want them from Texas? You want to make us the enemy?" and he shipped them there, but I think right now what it's doing right now is highlighting the hypocrisy from the left. They were all about compassion and giving them handouts and walking them in the country until they were on their lawns.

It was fine when it was conservative areas where all the migrants are going and now it's affecting them. They don't care about it. There were pros and $80 billion right now for 87,000 new IRS agents. How about you send that money to the border for those men and women that are trying to keep us safe on a day-to-day basis?

