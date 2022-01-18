Expand / Collapse search
Lawrence Jones blasts Democrats soft stance on crime: Stop the rhetoric, start putting criminal behind bars

We got to stop pretending that we don’t know the solution to this crime problem

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Liberal District Attorneys are ruining America: Lawrence Jones

'Fox & Friends' enterprise reporter addresses the nationwide crime wave on 'Fox News Primetime.'

"Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones castigated Democrats on "Fox News Primetime" Tuesday for their soft stance on crime after a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student was murdered by a homeless man.

LAWRENCE JONES: When the mayor [New York’s Eric Adams] says he doesn’t feel safe with a full security detail that’s just a lie. That’s projecting to the citizens, pretending to feel their pain. Look, I try to be optimistic when it comes to this mayor [Eric Adams], but if he’s really going to stop the bleeding within New York City and across the country, it’s going to take more than rhetoric to stop it. He needs a strong statement going after the DA [Alvin Bragg] to say enough is enough. We got to stop pretending that we don’t know the solution to this problem. You get the bad guys, you cuff them, you put them behind bars, and then you make sure that they don’t harm other people. For some reason, the criminal justice system has flipped around, and the criminals gets more rights than the actual victims of crime. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.