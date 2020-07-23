Lawrence Jones: Biden is relying on Obama and his eventual VP pick to energize voters

Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones said on Thursday that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is depending on former President Barack Obama to boost his election viability.

“Joe Biden is going to have to be the guy. He’s banking on President Obama being the guy for him as well as a black female to be his VP ticket. Voters rarely care about endorsements. They want the guy to be the guy,” Jones told “Fox & Friends.”

Meanwhile, Biden and his one-time boss reunited to hold a socially distanced conversation about the many challenges facing the nation right now, while ripping President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s campaign on Wednesday released a video preview of the gathering – which was held in the Washington, D.C., building where the former president’s office is located. Both men are seen arriving clad in black masks and then sitting socially distanced for their conversation.

The campaign had previously released other segments from the discussion and the entire video will be released later Thursday morning.

"I mean, you and I both know what it's like to have somebody you love get really sick. And in some cases to lose somebody, but that loss is compounded when you see the stress on their faces, because they're worried that they're being a burden on their families," Obama said while talking about his signature health care legislation known as ObamaCare, which Biden has run on and promised to expand, including a public option.

Jones said that Americans care most about the person running for president of the United States, rather than high-profile endorsements or the running mate.

“People care about the person that is on the ticket,” Jones said.

“When you have such a popular person within your movement, you’ve got to plan for that next leader after that and I don’t think Democrats plan for that next leader, so, they’re struggling to find that next person.”

Jones went on to say, “Eventually, he’s going to have to get out of the basement and answer questions.”

