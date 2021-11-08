Lawrence Jones: Biden has let America down every step of the way

"Fox News Primetime" host Lawrence Jones Monday blasted the Left for being more concerned with getting Trump out of office than helping Americans.

LAWRENCE JONES: Every step of the way, Biden has let America down. The Left was so concerned with getting rid of the mean orange man and his tweets, they were willing to crash the economy and ruin your life just to get their way.

Ten months into Biden's presidency and it looks like the American people are having second thoughts. As Joe Biden's approval rating has crumbled to an unsustainable 38 percent while nearly two-thirds of the country, 64 percent, don't want Biden to run for a second term, including 30 percent of Democrats.

I bet Donald Trump is looking a lot better to most of those voters; from Biden's embarrassing retreat in Afghanistan… to his inability to contain the supply chain crisis… to surging inflation that is about to make your Thanksgiving a hell of a lot more expensive, it's clear his administration has no answers to the problems plaguing our country.

