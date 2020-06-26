Lawrence Jones reacts to polls showing Biden ahead of Trump, says debates will be 'big indicator'

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones reacted Friday to polls that show President Trump trailing Joe Biden in several key battleground states, telling "Fox & Friends" that there is still plenty of time for the tenor of the race to change.

“I typically don’t pay attention to the polls because we’re in unprecedented times," Jones said. "I think what matters is the day of election."

Jones noted that “so many polls were wrong” by failing to predict Trump's victory in the 2016 election and claimed many Trump supporters avoid advertising their support for the president due to social stigma.

“I don’t think there is a lot of people that have a lot of support of the polls,” he said.

A Fox News poll released Thursday showed Trump trailing Biden by nine points among registered voters in the president's adopted home state of Florida. Polls of registered voters in Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas show those states to be toss-ups between the incumbent and the former vice president.

All four states voted for Trump in 2016.

Jones said that despite Biden's strong position, he will eventually have to “come out of the basement to go toe to toe” with Trump.

“I think that’s going to be a big indicator on how people are going to vote, [is] how they perform one on one on that debate stage," he said. "[I'd] be a little patient looking at these polls.”