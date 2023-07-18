Lawmaker receives racist hate mail after leaving Democratic Party: 'Showing their true colors'

After switching from the Democratic to Republican Party, Georgia State Rep. Mesha Mainor said she has received a flurry of hate mail, including racist messages.

Mainor, who has posted some of the emails on Twitter, joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to discuss the vitriol she has received since leaving the Democratic Party.

Host Brian Kilmeade said many of the messages are so profane and extreme they could not be read on the air.

"This is just the kind of treatment that I was receiving for the past three, four years, so it doesn't surprise me. But luckily, the Democrats have helped me build a tough skin. So for your listeners out there, I am fine. Let's pray for those that are sending those messages," Mainor responded.

Mainor said she has received positive responses from lawmakers since making the switch, including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

"The governor's response to me switching was positive. We worked together in the past. He signed several of my bills. Speaker of the House Jon Burns has been very responsive as well as Lieutenant Governor Bert Jones."

Mainor addressed how some of the hate mail addressed the color of her skin which she replied, "This is just an example of some people in a Democratic Party that are showing their true colors when it comes to supporting minorities. And another reason why I'm happy to be with the Republicans."

Mainor made clear that children's education and "school choice" is her top priority as a lawmaker.

"Kids in my community, only 3% can read 2% math proficiency. That's ridiculous. That's no way to start a career. It's a bad sign for America's workforce, and so the Republicans and I, we will make sure that that's better."

"When I decided to stand up on behalf of disadvantaged children in support of school choice, my Democrat colleagues didn’t stand by me," Mainor explained of her decision in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"They crucified me. When I decided to stand up in support of safe communities and refused to support efforts to defund the police, they didn’t back me. They abandoned me."

"For far too long, the Democrat Party has gotten away with using and abusing the Black community," she added.

"For decades, the Democrat Party has received the support of more than 90% of the Black community. And what do we have to show for it? I represent a solidly blue district in the city of Atlanta. This isn’t a political decision for me. It’s a moral one."

Mainor made clear that her work across party lines will continue after she switches parties, saying she has "never hesitated to work across the aisle to deliver results for my community and the people I was elected to represent."

