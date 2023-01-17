Law professor torched for 'crazy' take on rapper's arrest: 'This doesn't happen to White artists'

University of San Francisco School of Law professor Lara Bazelon lit up social media with what many saw as a bizarre take on the arrest of rapper Young Thug on Tuesday.

As previously reported by Fox News, Young Thug, whose real name is Jefferey Lamar Williams, was one of several rappers indicted under charges of racketeering through the Atlanta rap crew Young Slime Life (YSL). The other crimes that various rappers of the gang were charged with included murder, aggravated assault, robbery, theft and illegal firearms possession.

The story gained attention when prosecutors used some of the crew’s rap lyrics as part of their indictments, noting that some of the lyrics coincided with some of the crimes charged. Bazelon criticized this and further suggested that this wouldn’t be considered if Williams were not Black.

"The indictment alleges few if any direct acts by Young Thug. Instead, prosecutors are using the words in his songs to argue that he runs a criminal street gang. Anyone who cares about the First Amendment and racial justice should be deeply concerned," Bazelon tweeted.

"Carrie Underwood didn't get indicted for singing about taking a bat to her cheating boyfriend's car. Johnny Cash didn't get indicted for killing a man in Reno just to watch him die. This doesn't happen to white artists."

Several social media users immediately attacked the tweet, pointing out that singers Carrie Underwood and Johnny Cash were never arrested or charged for crimes, unlike Williams.

"It would have if either of them had actually done those things," conservative personality Noam Blum wrote, then added, "Asserting race privilege here signals that your argument is emotional and not substantive."

National Review's Jeff Blehar replied, "Did, uh, they do those things? Are they plausibly accused of doing those things? One imagines this would be a key distinction."

"Did somebody take a bat to that car? Did somebody get shot in Reno?" Substack writer Jim Treacher also joked. "Eric Clapton didn't get indicted for shooting the sheriff #whiteprivilege."

"It's even worse than that - Eric Clapton toured the country telling audiences that he shot a sheriff and was never even considered a person of interest!" writer Josh Jordan said.

"Fiction, how does it work? #Moron," Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter tweeted.

"David Bowie and Mick Jagger were not even ticketed for dancing in the street and impeding traffic. They are even on film doing it!" The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller joked.

Senior Federalist editor David Harsany said, "David Lee Roth did not get indicted for literally running with the devil. Explain that, racists!"

Washington Free Beacon reporter Joe Gabriel Simonson tweeted, "It’s crazy how racism let johnny cash get away with that."

"As soon as you trucked in ‘white artists’, you lost your argument. In this case actual criminal activity is charged. Carried Underwood was never arrested for destruction of private property," Townhall.com columnist Brad Slager explained.

Young Thug was originally arrested on racketeering charges in May. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Black Democratic woman, defended his charges at the time.

"It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is, if you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes... you are going to become a target and a focus of this district attorney’s office, and we are going to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Willis said.

Regarding using his lyrics in indictments, Willis said at the time, "The First Amendment does not protect people from prosecutors using it as evidence if it is so."