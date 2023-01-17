John Kerry mocked for speech on WEF's 'almost extraterrestrial plan' to save the planet: ‘Liberal delusions'

Former Secretary of State and current U.S. climate envoy John Kerry turned heads with a speech at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, in which he called himself and his fellow attendees a "select group" with an "almost extraterrestrial" plan to save the planet.

Critics reacting to clips of Kerry’s address called it hypocritical and delusional.

Kerry gave his remarks before WEF guests Tuesday, speaking in grandiose terms about their plan to save the planet from climate change, which he literally described as out of this world.

He began by first acknowledging his Davos colleagues as an exclusive group, made up by people who have been uniquely inspired to solve the climate crisis.

"When you start to think about it, it's pretty extraordinary that we — select group of human beings because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives — are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet," he said.

"I mean, it's so almost extraterrestrial to think about ‘saving the planet." He added, "If you say that to most people, most people think you're just a crazy tree-hugging, lefty, liberal, you know, do-gooder or whatever and there's no relationship. But really, that's where we are."

Prominent Twitter users found Kerry’s statements perplexing and arrogant.

Canadian psychologist and anti-woke thinker Dr. Jordan Peterson asked Kerry over Twitter, "Who are you going to sacrifice to save the planet @JohnKerry -- and do you think and how will you ensure that they have any say in the matter?"

Republican political strategist Jason D. Meister ripped what he called the hypocrisy of the "select group," asking, "Ever wonder why globalist elites like @BarackObama & @JohnKerry love spending millions on mansions on the sea shore built within a few feet of sea level if they’re so worried about climate change causing a melting of the polar ice caps and a dramatic rise in sea level?"

Substack.com journalist Etana Hecht remarked, "These people take themselves way too seriously."

Businessman and conservative Tim Acheson called Kerry’s words, "Liberal delusions of grandeur."

Conservative author Doug Powers ripped Kerry and his colleagues, writing, "Kerry’s ‘select group of human beings’ are psychotic, delusional, narcissistic, Marxist hypocrites trying to get richer by making everybody else more miserable."

Radio host Vince Coglianese responded by hitting the "villains" attending WEF alongside Kerry. He wrote, "All the super villains are there — even Jafar!"

Anti-green movement activist Larry Behrens blasted Kerry as hypocritical as well, saying, "It's also this ‘select group’ who gets to fly in private jets while demanding you shell out thousands for an EV. John Kerry is one of the most influential people in the Biden Administration and he's also one of the least accountable. And that's saying a lot for that group."

Timcast.com co-host Luke Rudkowski joked about Kerry’s "extra-terrestrial comment, saying, "Ha I always knew they were aliens."