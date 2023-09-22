Lauren Boebert addresses theater incident: 'I messed up'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., responded to critics Friday following a week of controversy after she and her date were asked to leave a theater for purportedly disruptive or inappropriate behavior.

After infrared CCTV footage of Boebert and her date apparently vaping and engaging in romantically inappropriate behavior during a performance of "Beetlejuice" went viral, outrage, particularly on the left, was loud. Many liberals labeled the congresswoman a hypocrite.

Boebert was contrite about her behavior in an interview with FOX New host Jesse Watters, but added that the looming government shutdown and Democrats' radical policies are more important to the average American than her dating life.

"First of all, what happened is I messed up. I went on a date night, and I am a congresswoman and a public figure, but believe it or not, I'm human, too," she told "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"And as a mother of four boys and a grandmother to a beautiful grandson, that's my first job before anything else and my priority," she added. "It's certainly been taxing on me and my family."

"It's been 20 years since I was in the dating scene, and back then there were not infrared cameras watching my every move, but it's a lesson learned," Boebert continued. "As I said, I'm truly humbled and apologize to my people in Colorado's 3rd District, those who I love. In my position, it is my responsibility to bring levity to my constituents' lives, never gravity."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a member of the hard-left "Squad," complained in a video posted to social media that she saw a double standard in the media coverage of lawmakers out on the town.

"I can't go out to lunch in Florida in my free time — not doing anything, just eating outside — and it's wall-to-wall FOX News coverage, and then you have a member of Congress engaging in sexually lewd acts in a public theater and they've got nothing to say," Ocasio-Cortez said.

AOC made news around New Years 2022 when she partied maskless in Miami-Dade County, despite touting facemasks and criticizing red states' lack of coronavirus restrictions as dangerous.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis quipped, "You know it’s a free state when even a Democrat can enjoy cocktails without being forced to show her papers or wear a mask."

Boebert told Watters she should be bringing "levity," not "gravity" to her constituents, and that her real focus is indeed on the nation's economic future.

"We are on the verge of a government shutdown," she said. "We have… bipartisan muscle memory of those who want to continue to do business as normal. That's why we are at $33 trillion in debt. We have a wide-open southern border where people are dying."

"And then we've also announced impeachment for Joe Biden and his corrupt behavior — this compromised president of the United States, and this [theater situation] is all anybody seems to want to pay attention to."

Boebert recently split from her husband Jayson, with whom she has four children. Her date was identified in multiple outlets as a local bar owner and registered Democrat.

Boebert said she has since "peacefully parted ways" with the man, whom she described as "very, very nice."

She quipped that people should still go out and see "Beetlejuice" and to let her know how it ended.

