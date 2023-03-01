LAURA INGRAHAM: A wildly prosperous China is a threat to the United States

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to the first House China Committee hearing on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: The fact that this China hearing took place at all tonight in primetime, no less, was itself a victory against the willful ignorance and boundless greed that drove our China policy for most of the past 20 years.

We have to be very candid tonight. Plenty of Republicans in the Senate think more, not less, economic engagement with China is in order. So they'll try to sound tough on the CCP for political cover, but when push comes to shove on the really big issues, they'll try to help Wall Street, and thus China, get what they want. But Joe Biden doesn't see it that way. Well, back in 2001, his first trip as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was to China, and there he heralded the communist nation's recent acceptance into the World Trade Organization.

Now, at the time, Biden commented that the United States welcomes the emergence of a prosperous, integrated China on the global stage. Of course, as usual, Biden had no idea what he was talking about. And now America is facing a nightmare. A wildly prosperous China, which created a growing military threat to freedom everywhere. So China's entry into the WTO was neither a catalyst for democratic reforms in Beijing, nor was it a wealth driver for the American middle class. Instead, it just sped up the outsourcing of millions of American jobs.

And to that, hundreds of thousands of our citizens dead from the Chinese-produced fentanyl overdoses and now the 20 million dead worldwide from COVID-19, and of course, the truth now about China in all these respects should be clear to all of us.