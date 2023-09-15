FOX News host Laura Ingraham shreds President Biden over the border crisis and says the administration's policies are "ravaging America" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Whose America is this? The people in power who act like it's theirs to give away to the highest bidders, Wall Street, Big Tech, the big donors, because they want a certain set of policies and they usually get their way sucking up to China, funneling tens of billions to Ukraine, millions of illegal immigrants streaming across the border?

Now, we all know that these policies are ravaging America, but Democrat policymakers so far haven't cared. It's their America to shape and to control and frankly, to give away. It's not yours to defend and enjoy, but things on the surface at least may be changing. Now, last night we told you that Democrats had begun serious conversations about whether a Biden-Harris ticket is really their best shot at this point for keeping power. A well-respected liberal columnist for The Washington Post wrote what many Democrats are privately thinking, that Biden must step aside for the good of his party, and tonight, we sense the winds may be shifting on the policy front as well.

The warning again delivered via a Washington Post column written by another prominent globalist, Fareed Zakaria. Biden's efforts have "amounted to Band-Aids on a massive open wound," he says about immigration. "The president must use the power he has to stop asylum seekers while the system tries to process the millions of cases outstanding." Wow. Now, that's coming from Fareed Zakaria and that is huge, and his words... sound like they were ripped out of an old "Angle" from 2021 when I was warning that an open border would break America and break the Biden administration.

He said, "The migrant crisis is exposing Democratic policy weakness at every level, an administration that is scared to take on its progressive wing, right-to-shelter rules that are utterly unworkable in New York and Massachusetts." Now, that is quite the about-face from a columnist and CNN host who just a month ago or so declared that there was no border crisis because the Biden administration's border plan worked. So, in one month, Zakaria went from "no crisis" to "we must change course." So, what the heck happened? By the way, back in 2018, Zakaria was dabbling in the usual liberal invective when he examined the motivation of all of us border hawks.