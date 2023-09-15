NYC residents protest on Staten Island as migrant crisis worsens, claim they have 'not being vetted': Report

Protests against migrants shelters in New York City, reached new heights Thursday after neighbors expressed concern that the visitors are not being appropriately vetted.

Residents, in an attempt to drive migrants from Staten Island, reportedly turned on a loudspeaker and put up signs around St. John Villa Academy. The school houses 2% of the 49,000 migrants living in homeless shelters.

"Immigrants are not safe here," one person yelled into the loudspeaker, according to the New York Times.

According to the New York Post, the speaker also broadcasted a rotation of messages in five different languages. The speaker is no longer operational, and no residents would admit who owned it.

One sign in the town alluded to recent comments from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who said earlier this month that the migrant crisis would "destroy" the Big Apple.

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said on September 6 during a Town Hall meeting on the Upper West Side.

Some protesters on Staten Island nailed signs that read "Protect our Children" to utility poles. Other residents wore shirts depicting images of the American flag and former President Donald Trump.

One resident, Scott Herket, planted a profane sign outside his home that read, "No f---ing way."

He claimed he was protesting after temporary showers and bathrooms for the 300-some migrants were installed near his backyard, which overlooks the school.

"This is not the right place for this," Herkert said. "This is a sleepy neighborhood, very quiet. You have residents all around."

One lifelong Staten Island resident, Mike Holder, said his sister was worried because her daughter attends the school directly across the road from the migrant shelter.

"I think people should stand up, get in the streets. I don't think there's enough people here. Maybe it's got to get worse. Maybe it's got to get worse before it gets better," Holder said, according to the Times.

Residents were particularly outraged after a judge overturned a ruling that granted Staten Island officials a temporary restraining order that stopped the city government from putting migrants inside the school.

A similar rally occurred on Floyd Bennet Field in Brooklyn on Thursday. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa told the crowd, "This is our battle for our neighborhoods, for our children, for our grandparents. For your equity."

Sliwa, who ran against Adams in 2021, criticized a move by public officials to house 2,5000 male asylum seekers at a World War II naval air base in the area.

"This is a battle for our city," he said.

Protests have also cropped up in Sunset Park, a neighborhood with a heavy immigrant population.

"Immigrants that have come here illegally, they're taking the easy path," Queens resident Shirley Marquez said. "They're not being vetted."

But city officials say many migrants were first ordered to check in with Border Patrol before getting released into the U.S.

"Nearly every single one has come through a port of entry, has been vetted and has gone through that process," Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y. claimed at a Tuesday hearing.

