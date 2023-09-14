Hillary Clinton argues that concerns over Biden's age are 'off-base': 'Look at the alternative'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on MSNBC that people were "off base" about President Biden's age before praising the administration's accomplishments.

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Clinton about whether concerns over Biden were legitimate, arguing that there was no question he's gotten things done.

"The question is legitimate, but the conclusion that people draw is, I think, off-base," Clinton said.

"Look, I am supporting President Biden and Vice President Harris because of what they’ve gotten accomplished. I’m kind of old-fashioned that way. I like to see people, you know, as I said, tackle big problems, bring people together, and try to forge solutions. And I don’t know about anybody else, but I’m kind of happy that we’re fixing our bridges and our roads and the rest of our infrastructure," she continued.

Clinton said she supports Biden's efforts to make a "transition to clean energy."

"So when people say to me, ‘Well, he’s old.’ Yeah, that’s right, but look at what he’s gotten done, and then if that’s not enough for you, look at the alternative," she said.

Clinton previously declared Biden's age was an issue for him and similarly compared him to the "alternative."

"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton said in May. "But, you know, he has this great saying – and I think he's right – don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done."

Members of the media have started to suggest the current White House tandem not run for re-election, noting their low approval ratings among other issues.

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius argued in a piece published Tuesday that while Biden "has been a successful and effective president," it still would be a mistake for him to run for re-election.

"It's painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished," he wrote. "But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping [former President] Trump."

