Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Hillary Clinton argues that concerns over Biden's age are 'off-base': 'Look at the alternative'

Clinton admitted questions about Biden's viability are 'legitimate'

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Hillary Clinton dismisses Biden age concerns as 'off base' Video

Hillary Clinton dismisses Biden age concerns as 'off base'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton dismissed concerns over President Biden's age on Thursday during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," arguing that they were "off base."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday on MSNBC that people were "off base" about President Biden's age before praising the administration's accomplishments. 

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Clinton about whether concerns over Biden were legitimate, arguing that there was no question he's gotten things done.

"The question is legitimate, but the conclusion that people draw is, I think, off-base," Clinton said. 

"Look, I am supporting President Biden and Vice President Harris because of what they’ve gotten accomplished. I’m kind of old-fashioned that way. I like to see people, you know, as I said, tackle big problems, bring people together, and try to forge solutions. And I don’t know about anybody else, but I’m kind of happy that we’re fixing our bridges and our roads and the rest of our infrastructure," she continued. 

Hillary Clinton on MSNBC

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton dismissed concerns over President Biden's age in an appearance on MSNBC. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

‘HE’S TOO OLD’: VOTERS DEBATE WHETHER BIDEN'S AGE SHOULD STOP HIM FROM SEEKING A SECOND TERM

Clinton said she supports Biden's efforts to make a "transition to clean energy."

"So when people say to me, ‘Well, he’s old.’ Yeah, that’s right, but look at what he’s gotten done, and then if that’s not enough for you, look at the alternative," she said.

Clinton previously declared Biden's age was an issue for him and similarly compared him to the "alternative."

"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton said in May. "But, you know, he has this great saying – and I think he's right – don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done."

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on August 15, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BIDEN STAFF ABRUPTLY END PRESS CONFERENCE WHILE BIDEN IS ANSWERING QUESTIONS

Members of the media have started to suggest the current White House tandem not run for re-election, noting their low approval ratings among other issues. 

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius argued in a piece published Tuesday that while Biden "has been a successful and effective president," it still would be a mistake for him to run for re-election. 

"It's painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished," he wrote. "But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping [former President] Trump." 

Hillary Clinton smiling

FILE - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks during the International Women's Day in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.