LAURA INGRAHAM: We're witnessing an invasion by invitation

FOX News host Laura Ingraham argues the border crisis is an "assault" on the country's rule of law on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, the gravity of this assault on our sovereignty and our rule of law, it's kind of hard to overstate. And "The Angle" is using the term assault, by the way, for accuracy, not for hyperbole. Because remember, what we see unfolding at the border right now is not the result of a failed Biden policy. This is their policy. It's an invasion by invitation. Now, in the past 24 hours or so alone, there were approximately 11,000 migrants tracked at the southwest border. So "Sleepy Joe" keeps breaking records. Wow. But not the kind any of us want. Poor folks in Eagle Pass, Texas. They're reeling there – 4000 from Friday through Sunday alone. Yeah, 4000 migrants.

MIGRANT NUMBERS SURGED IN AUGUST AS SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS RAGES, SETTING NEW RECORD

So to get a sense of what this really means, a perspective here. Remember the Martha's Vineyard bleeding hearts couldn't even deal with 50 illegals who were sent there. That was too much. You know, fast-tracked them over to Boston. And Democrats' idea of addressing the border crisis is to just make it worse. Kathy Hochul in New York is calling in the National Guard, but only to help deal with what she calls "case management," i.e., getting them their work permits as soon as possible. In practice, by the way, the work permits, the temporary protected status, that amounts to permanent amnesty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We talked about that last week with Stephen Miller, and it's all being done without a single vote cast. All done by executive fiat. How diabolical these people are. The White House sabotages the border so they can then come in and force amnesty on millions to address the crisis that they created. Again, all foisted upon the American public without their approval. Nobody wants this.