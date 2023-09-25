Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

VIDEO: Illegal migrants plant foreign flag on Texas island in Rio Grande as border crisis grows

The flag, which resembled the Colombian flag, was planted on an island in Eagle Pass, Texas

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Illegal migrants claimed Texas island with planting of foreign flag, authorities say

The flag was taken down by a marine unit with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Migrants illegally in the United States briefly tried to claim an island in Texas by plating a foreign flag, which was quickly taken down, authorities said. 

The flag, which resembles the Colombian flag, was planted on the small island near Eagle Pass, Texas which borders the Rio Grande and has seen its fair share of migrants trying to enter the U.S. and apply for asylum. 

The island was designated by the Texas General Land Office but taken over by the Texas Department of Public Safety right after the expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era public health order, in May, DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez told Fox News Digital. 

DEMOCRAT TEXAS MAYOR SLAMS BIDEN FOR SILENCE ON BORDER CRISIS: ‘WE’RE HERE ABANDONED'

Texas DPS marine troopers go to take down what appears to be a Colombian flag down from an island off Eagle Pass, Texas erected by migrants

Migrants illegally in Texas erected what appears to be a Colombian flag in on an island off Eagle Pass, Texas, authorities said.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

The flag was "quickly taken care of" by a DPS Tactical Marine Unit, Olivarez said. It was emblazoned with "Robenz," according to images provided to Fox News Digital. 

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, commented on the video of the flag being taken down. 

"Don’t mess with Texas," he wrote. 

Texas is seeing a large increase in migrants, many from Venezuela. Thousands of predominantly Venezuelan adult illegal immigrants moved into Texas and gathered under a nearby bridge in Eagle Pass last week. 

A red, blue and yellow flag, which resembles the Colombian flag, with "TOBENZ" written in marker

"ROBENZ" written on what appears to be the Colombian flag. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

They gathered under the bridge and were waiting to be processed by Border Patrol, in the hope of being released into the U.S., troopers told Fox News. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.